Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Digital doubles: In the future, virtual versions of ourselves could predict our behaviour

By Jordan Richard Schoenherr, Assistant Professor, Psychology, Concordia University
Digital twins could be used in the future to predict and influence our behaviour, but this raises concerns about who owns our data and how we can access and control it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


