Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pope Francis' visit to Canada: The complicated relationship between Indigenous communities and the church

By Jonathan Hamilton-Diabo, Assistant Professor (Teaching Stream, Theology) and Special Advisor on Indigenous Initiatives, Victoria University, University of Toronto
“We call upon the Pope to issue an apology…” — Truth and Reconcililation Commission, Call to Action 57.

Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Canada will again provide an opportunity for him to listen to and speak with Indigenous people. The visit relates to the Roman Catholic-run residential schools where First Nations, Métis and Inuit children were taken from their families,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


