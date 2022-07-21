Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If we want better municipal politicians, we should pay better wages

By Zachary Spicer, Associate Professor, Public Policy and Administration, York University, Canada
Share this article
Attracting more diverse municipal candidates who represent Canada’s population requires better pay. Right now, city council jobs favour aging white men who are retired or independently wealthy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Being in a couple can leave women with less savings – here's how to make nest eggs more equal
~ Supreme Court reversed almost 200 years of US law and tradition upholding tribal sovereignty in its latest term
~ Is the world retracting from globalisation, setting it up for a fifth wave?
~ Votes for cash: the significance of vote buying in Nigeria’s democracy
~ Schools can be a great resource for mental health in South Africa
~ Saving East Africa's wildlife from recurring drought
~ Digital doubles: In the future, virtual versions of ourselves could predict our behaviour
~ Pope Francis' visit to Canada: The complicated relationship between Indigenous communities and the church
~ Angola's Dos Santos failed to provide a moral example and stop the plunder of the state
~ Russia and Iran's growing friendship shows their weakness not their strength
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter