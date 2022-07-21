Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can electric vehicle batteries be recycled?

By Serge Pelissier, Chercheur sur le stockage de l’énergie dans les transports, Université Gustave Eiffel
Between 2000 and 2018, the number of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) manufactured was multiplied by 80. In 2018, 66% of them were used in electric vehicles (EVs). The planned development of electric mobility will increase demand for batteries, with the International Energy Agency estimating that between 2019 and 2030, battery demand will grow 17-fold.

This situation raises many questions related to the materials used to manufacture these…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


