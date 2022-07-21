Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Urgently reverse alarming backsliding on human rights

By Amnesty International
The Tunisian authorities must urgently address the country’s worrying human rights record, which has been significantly eroded in the year since President Kais Saied claimed sweeping powers on 25 July 2021, and revoke all new measures and laws that are inconsistent with international human rights standards, Amnesty International said today. In a new briefing, Tunisia: […] The post Tunisia: Urgently reverse alarming backsliding on human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


