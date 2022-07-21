Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

46 Congressmembers Urge US to Protect Child Farmworkers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 15-year-old girl works on a tobacco farm in North Carolina. July 2013. © 2013 Human Rights Watch This week, 46 members of the United States House of Representatives urged Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to issue new regulations to protect child farmworkers. Representatives Lucille Roybal-Allard of California and David Cicilline of Rhode Island lead the letter. Agriculture is the most dangerous industry in the US for child workers. A 2018 US government study found more children die working in agriculture than in any other industry. More than half of all work-related…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


