Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
ANZ's takeover of Suncorp will reduce bank competition – but will that be enough to block it?

By Angel Zhong, Associate Professor of Finance, RMIT University
Australia has one of the world’s most concentrated banking sectors, with its four biggest banks – Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ – holding more about three-quarters of the market,

It will become even more concentrated if ANZ – the “minnow” of the big four – completes its plan to buy the banking division of Queensland-based…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


