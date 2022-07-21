Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Despite what political leaders say, New Zealand's health workforce is in crisis – but it's the same everywhere else

By Paula Lorgelly, Professor of Health Economics, University of Auckland
New Zealand’s reopening borders may not be enough to attract nurses and doctors who may be able to earn more and have better opportunities elsewhere.The Conversation


