Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Authorities must investigate massacre of ethnic Amhara in Tole

By Amnesty International
The Ethiopian authorities must urgently launch an impartial investigation into the summary killing of over 400 Amhara residents of Tole Kebele in Oromia region on 18 June, Amnesty International said today. Hundreds of people were killed and scores injured in an attack that survivors and victims’ family members say was committed by the Oromo Liberation […] The post Ethiopia: Authorities must investigate massacre of ethnic Amhara in Tole appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


