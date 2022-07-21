Tolerance.ca
Russian, Ukrainian Bases Endangering Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An abandoned Russian armored vehicle parked next to a home in Yahidne village, April 17, 2022.  © 2022 Belkis Wille/Human Rights Watch (Kyiv, July 21, 2022) – Russian and Ukrainian forces have put civilians in Ukraine at unnecessary risk by basing their forces in populated areas without removing residents to safer areas, Human Rights Watch said today. International humanitarian law – the laws of war – obligates parties to the conflict to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians and civilian structures under their control from the effect of attacks. In four…


