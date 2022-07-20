Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam’s Zalo Connect app: Digital authoritarianism hidden in peer-to-peer aid platforms

By EngageMedia
Share this article
The app connects users in need with private donors. It exemplifies a humanitarian trend that centres on extracting data from vulnerable communities as a precondition to receiving aid.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Yes, the state of the environment is grim, but you can make a difference, right in your own neighbourhoood
~ Even if TikTok and other apps are collecting your data, what are the actual consequences?
~ Deconstructing the cult of Winston Churchill: racism, deification and nostalgia for empire
~ Natural systems in Australia are unravelling. If they collapse, human society could too
~ What do TikTok, Bunnings, eBay and Netflix have in common? They’re all hyper-collectors
~ Election promises should be costed before polling day, otherwise it's too late
~ Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to go head-to-head to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister – how their prospects compare
~ Annual leave: here's the evidence for why you should use it up – and how to make the most of it
~ United States: the end of an illusion of omnipotence
~ Debunking the myth of the 'evil people smuggler'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter