Natural systems in Australia are unravelling. If they collapse, human society could too
By Liz Hanna, Honorary Associate Professor, Australian National University
Mark Howden, Director, ANU Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions, Australian National University
In the long-delayed State of the Environment report released this week, there is one terrifying sentence: “Environmental degradation is now considered a threat to humanity, which could bring about societal collapses.”
Hyperbole? Sadly not.
Climate change has already warmed Australia 1.4℃ and changed rainfall in some regions. Natural ecosystems are already struggling from land clearing, intensive agriculture, soil degradation and poor water management. Climate changes and related sea level rise are making this worse.…
- Wednesday, July 20, 2022