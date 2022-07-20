Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria hasn't been able to produce steel: remanufacturing could be the solution

By Okechukwu Okorie, Lecturer in Sustainable Manufacturing, University of Exeter
Nnaemeka Vincent Emodi, Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Nigeria has pumped more than US$8 billion into Ajaokuta Steel Company, a project which began more than 40 years ago but has yet to produce one tonne of steel.

Several attempts have been made to bring the plant into production, but without success. It was built to 98% capacity by the Soviet Union’s Tyazpromoexport. But the lack of a rail…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


