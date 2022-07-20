Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Ethiopia's other conflict': what's driving the violence in Oromia?

By Asafa Jalata, Professor of Sociology and Global and Africana Studies, University of Tennessee
Share this article
Ethiopia’s largest region is pushing for self-determination – it hasn’t gone down well with Abiy Ahmed’s vision of a centralised state.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Will Latin America follow in the wake of Roe v. Wade?
~ Giving rivers rights aims to protect the 'voiceless' – but there's a catch
~ Nigeria hasn't been able to produce steel: remanufacturing could be the solution
~ Religion and state need to be in balance to protect democracy in South Africa
~ Wildfires are becoming more common in the UK – but the threat can be managed
~ Four things cool countries can learn from hot ones about dealing with heatwaves
~ Mo Farah: here’s why it is so difficult for trafficking victims to disclose their experiences
~ A new fossil discovery reveals a little more about arthropod evolution
~ How to ensure justice for the survivors of wartime sexual violence in Ukraine
~ 'Summer with the Enemy' by Syrian novelist Shahla Ujayli is a searing summer read
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter