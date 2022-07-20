Tolerance.ca
St. Lawrence shoreline erosion: We must work with, not against, nature

By Jacob Stolle, Professeur adjoint, hydrodynamique côtière et fluviale, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Damien Pham-Van-Bang, Associate professor, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
The St. Lawrence riverbanks are eroding. This has an impact on infrastructure, economy and inhabitants’ well-being. It exposes communities to flooding and can destroy local ecosystems.

Under the threat of a climate catastrophe, an in-depth reflection is essential to adapt to the changing climate in the St. Lawrence.

In Prince Edward Island, the average erosion rate is about 0.3…The Conversation


