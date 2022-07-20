Tolerance.ca
Solar storm to hit Earth's magnetic field on July 21

By Gonzalo José Carracedo Carballal, Estudiante de Doctorado en Astrofísica, Centro de Astrobiología (INTA-CSIC)
David Montes, Profesor Titular de Universidad, Universidad Complutense de Madrid
NASA, NOAA and SpaceWeather say a coronal mass ejection will reach Earth this week. It has the potential to knock out communications in some parts of the world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


