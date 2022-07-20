Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meet _Qikiqtania_, a fossil fish with the good sense to stay in the water while others ventured onto land

By Thomas Stewart, Assistant Professor of Biology, Penn State
Share this article
Approximately 365 million years ago, one group of fishes left the water to live on land. These animals were early tetrapods, a lineage that would radiate to include many thousands of species including amphibians, birds, lizards and mammals. Human beings are descendants of those early tetrapods, and we share the legacy of their water-to-land transition.

But what if, instead of venturing onto the shores, they had turned back? What if these animals, just at the cusp of leaving the water, had receded…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Will Latin America follow in the wake of Roe v. Wade?
~ Giving rivers rights aims to protect the 'voiceless' – but there's a catch
~ Nigeria hasn't been able to produce steel: remanufacturing could be the solution
~ 'Ethiopia's other conflict': what's driving the violence in Oromia?
~ Religion and state need to be in balance to protect democracy in South Africa
~ Wildfires are becoming more common in the UK – but the threat can be managed
~ Four things cool countries can learn from hot ones about dealing with heatwaves
~ Mo Farah: here’s why it is so difficult for trafficking victims to disclose their experiences
~ A new fossil discovery reveals a little more about arthropod evolution
~ How to ensure justice for the survivors of wartime sexual violence in Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter