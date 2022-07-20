Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Emergency regulations must not lead to further crackdown on human rights

By Amnesty International
Responding to the government notification for emergency regulations released online as a new President was voted to power today in Sri Lanka, Thyagi Ruwanpathirana, Amnesty International’s South Asia Regional Researcher, said: “The emergency regulations brought into operation in the name of public security should not become a pretext for more human rights violations. Amnesty International […] The post Sri Lanka: Emergency regulations must not lead to further crackdown on human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


