Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Losing a grandmother can have long-lasting mental health effects for kids and adolescents, a new study finds

By Emily Smith-Greenaway, Associate Professor of Sociology, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Ashton Verdery, Professor of Sociology, Demography and Social Data Analytics, Penn State
Michelle Livings, PhD Student in Population, Health and Place, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Rachel Margolis, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Western Ontario
Share this article
Models shows that some 4 million people in the US have lost a grandparent to COVID-19. But until now, there has been a dearth of research into the mental health effects of losing a grandparent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mushroom trekking in the Himalayas
~ Heatwave Britain hits 40.3°C – here's how scientists know when a temperature record has been broken
~ Russia’s mass kidnappings of Ukrainians are a page out of a wartime playbook – and evidence of genocide
~ Schools are the 'hubs and hearts' of neighborhoods – here's how they can strengthen the communities around them
~ Human garbage is a plentiful but dangerous source of food for polar bears finding it harder to hunt seals on dwindling sea ice
~ It’s a myth that sunscreen prevents melanoma in people of color – a dermatologist explains
~ What the Bible actually says about abortion may surprise you
~ How record-setting heat waves in cities across UK, US and mainland Europe could punish economies already reeling from inflation
~ Poland: Authorities must stop hateful rhetoric against LGBTI people and act to protect them from violence and discrimination
~ A Bosnian perspective on the US fight for reproductive rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter