Losing a grandmother can have long-lasting mental health effects for kids and adolescents, a new study finds
By Emily Smith-Greenaway, Associate Professor of Sociology, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Ashton Verdery, Professor of Sociology, Demography and Social Data Analytics, Penn State
Michelle Livings, PhD Student in Population, Health and Place, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Rachel Margolis, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Western Ontario
Models shows that some 4 million people in the US have lost a grandparent to COVID-19. But until now, there has been a dearth of research into the mental health effects of losing a grandparent.
- Wednesday, July 20, 2022