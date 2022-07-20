Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Bosnian perspective on the US fight for reproductive rights

By Balkan Diskurs
Share this article
Bosnia and Herzegovina's recent history of forced pregnancy in the context of genocidal rape has set this Balkan nation on a track to protect the right to choose one’s own reproductive destiny.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ In Georgia, leaked recordings suggest the state is surveilling newsrooms
~ How your eyes could help diagnose high blood pressure
~ Five dating tips from the Georgian era
~ Ukraine war: why Moscow could go nuclear over Kyiv's 'threats' to Crimea
~ View from The Hill: The challenge of 'grey' corruption and creating a culture of integrity
~ Syria/UN: UN General Assembly must take responsibility for ensuring aid continues to reach civilians in need
~ How not to solve the climate change problem
~ The Albanese government has announced the next speaker of the house. What's the role and why is it important?
~ The UK just hit 40℃ for the first time. It's a stark reminder of the deadly heat awaiting Australia
~ Depression is probably not caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter