Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five dating tips from the Georgian era

By Sally Holloway, Vice Chancellor's Research Fellow in History & History of Art, Oxford Brookes University
Share this article
If there was one thing the Georgians loved, it was the idea of love itself. The Georgian era, from the coronation of George I 1714 to the death of George IV in 1830, saw a celebration of love and marriage in popular culture, including in bestselling novels such as Samuel Richardson’s Pamela, or Virtue Rewarded (1740), which reaches its climax with the marriage of the heroine to her master, Mr B.

Making a socially advantageous match that was also based on love and affection was the highest-stakes game men and women – of all classes but mostly those in the upper echelons of society –…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A Bosnian perspective on the US fight for reproductive rights
~ In Georgia, leaked recordings suggest the state is surveilling newsrooms
~ How your eyes could help diagnose high blood pressure
~ Ukraine war: why Moscow could go nuclear over Kyiv's 'threats' to Crimea
~ View from The Hill: The challenge of 'grey' corruption and creating a culture of integrity
~ Syria/UN: UN General Assembly must take responsibility for ensuring aid continues to reach civilians in need
~ How not to solve the climate change problem
~ The Albanese government has announced the next speaker of the house. What's the role and why is it important?
~ The UK just hit 40℃ for the first time. It's a stark reminder of the deadly heat awaiting Australia
~ Depression is probably not caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter