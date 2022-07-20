Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK just hit 40℃ for the first time. It's a stark reminder of the deadly heat awaiting Australia

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Summer heat may be far from people’s minds here in Australia. But Europe’s ordeal is yet another sign changes in Earth’s climate have already reached dangerous levels.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How not to solve the climate change problem
~ The Albanese government has announced the next speaker of the house. What's the role and why is it important?
~ Depression is probably not caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain – new study
~ Publishers vs the Internet Archive: why the world's biggest online library is in court over digital book lending
~ Why we are opening fewer comment threads and moderating them with more rigour
~ Jennifer Down wins the 2022 Miles Franklin Literary Award with Bodies of Light, a shattering novel of loneliness and heartbreak
~ European Commission Lacks Tenacity on the Rule of Law
~ UN Reports on Taliban Repression, Abuse in Afghanistan
~ NSW is trying to make the selective school application process fairer – but is it doing enough?
~ In Finucane & Smith's Future. Joy. Club. the joy is much more than the sum of its parts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter