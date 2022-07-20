Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

European Commission Lacks Tenacity on the Rule of Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 28, 2015. © 2015 Reuters The European Commission annual Rule of Law Report, which includes recommendations for strengthening democracy in all EU-member states, falls short of its stated goal to “identify trends and drive reforms.” Consequently, it fails to help protect the rule of law across the European Union.  The report focuses on four key areas: justice systems, anti-corruption, media freedom, and checks and balances. For the first time, it includes recommendations…


© Human Rights Watch -


