Human Rights Observatory

UN Reports on Taliban Repression, Abuse in Afghanistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Taliban special forces soldier stands guard in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 18, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi A new report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) makes for very grim reading, confirming many of the concerns Afghan human rights advocates have raised since last August, when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. UNAMA catalogues serious human rights abuses that Taliban forces have committed, including summary executions and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan National Security Forces, which have…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


