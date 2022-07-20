Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does Australia's harsh asylum seeker policy matter to the average Australian? It depends whether they have to get off the couch

By Jill Sheppard, Senior Lecturer, School of Politics and International Relations, Australian National University
Jana von Stein, Associate Professor, Australian National University
Share this article
Our study found that overall, most people just aren’t motivated to take political action against Australia’s refugee policies – even if they strongly dislike them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ NSW is trying to make the selective school application process fairer – but is it doing enough?
~ In Finucane & Smith's Future. Joy. Club. the joy is much more than the sum of its parts
~ Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is missing 'quite a bit' of her brain. How can people survive and thrive after brain injury?
~ Playing on good feelings: when 'eudaimonic' social media goes bad
~ Why it's more important than ever for workplaces to have staff well-being plans
~ Masks are 'strongly suggested' by health authorities as the winter COVID wave hits. Here's how effective they are
~ Myanmar: Military’s use of banned landmines in Kayah State amounts to war crimes
~ Reinfection will be part of the pandemic for months to come. Each repeat illness raises the risk of long COVID
~ Push for AI innovation can create dangerous products
~ Climate, conflict, collapse: how drought destabilised the last major precolonial Mayan city
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter