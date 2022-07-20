Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why it's more important than ever for workplaces to have staff well-being plans

By Dougal Sutherland, Clinical Psychologist, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Share this article
Many workplaces focus on interventions to increase employees’ coping capacity, but they should be more proactive about creating better conditions at work and considering people’s home situations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ NSW is trying to make the selective school application process fairer – but is it doing enough?
~ In Finucane & Smith's Future. Joy. Club. the joy is much more than the sum of its parts
~ Does Australia's harsh asylum seeker policy matter to the average Australian? It depends whether they have to get off the couch
~ Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is missing 'quite a bit' of her brain. How can people survive and thrive after brain injury?
~ Playing on good feelings: when 'eudaimonic' social media goes bad
~ Masks are 'strongly suggested' by health authorities as the winter COVID wave hits. Here's how effective they are
~ Myanmar: Military’s use of banned landmines in Kayah State amounts to war crimes
~ Reinfection will be part of the pandemic for months to come. Each repeat illness raises the risk of long COVID
~ Push for AI innovation can create dangerous products
~ Climate, conflict, collapse: how drought destabilised the last major precolonial Mayan city
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter