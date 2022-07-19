Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Push for AI innovation can create dangerous products

By David Weitzner, Assistant professor, Administrative Studies, York University, Canada
Competition between corporations drives innovation and development. But when it comes to artificial intelligence systems, the prevention of harm should be more important.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


