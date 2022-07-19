Australia and New Zealand have a golden opportunity to build stronger ties in the Pacific – but will they take it?
By Joanne Wallis, Professor of International Security, University of Adelaide
Anna Powles, Senior Lecturer in Security Studies, Massey University
Solstice Middleby, PhD candidate, University of Adelaide
Both Anthony Albanese and Jacinda Ardern had successful meetings at the Pacific Islands Forum – but there is much more work to be done in the region.
