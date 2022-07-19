Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID hospitalisations and deaths are rising faster than cases – but that doesn't mean more severe disease

By Adrian Esterman, Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of South Australia
Share this article
A combination of seasonal factors, under-diagnosis and under-reporting could explain why rates of COVID hospitalisation and death are rising faster than cases.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Reinfection will be part of the pandemic for months to come. Each repeat illness raises the risk of long COVID
~ Push for AI innovation can create dangerous products
~ Climate, conflict, collapse: how drought destabilised the last major precolonial Mayan city
~ Australia and New Zealand have a golden opportunity to build stronger ties in the Pacific – but will they take it?
~ Biceps instead of boobs and butts: how Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor brings us a new physical reality for female superheroes
~ It was long thought these fossils came from an eagle. Turns out they belong to the only known vulture species from Australia
~ How Canada's oilsands can help build better roads
~ How climate storytelling helps people navigate complexity and find solutions
~ Warsaw Ghetto's defiant Jewish doctors secretly documented the medical effects of Nazi starvation policies in a book recently rediscovered on a library shelf
~ How trade regulations may be opening up a new era of sustainable growth in the Global South
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter