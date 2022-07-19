Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How trade regulations may be opening up a new era of sustainable growth in the Global South

By Emilia Lamonaca, AXA Research Fellow, Università di Foggia
Fabio Gaetano Santeramo, Applied Economist, Università di Foggia
Trade regulation by rich countries against pests and disease is gradually making its way into the less developed nations. On top of safer foods, new research shows this could also bring sustainable growth.The Conversation


