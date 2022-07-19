Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: risk of diabetes and heart disease is higher after infection – but maybe only temporarily

By Emma Rezel-Potts, Research Associate in Translational Epidemiology and Public Health, King's College London
Since the pandemic began, we’ve learned a great deal about the disease behind it. We now regard COVID-19 as not just a respiratory disease, but a multi-system condition.

Many studies have reported on complications that can occur as an immediate result of a serious COVID infection, such as heart failure or the worsening of existing diabetes.

Heart…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


