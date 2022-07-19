Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Flood of false bomb threats raise security concerns in Kosovo

By Guest Contributor
The wave of false bomb alerts in the Balkan region has also affected Kosovo. Threatening messages from anonymous addresses were sent to the University, schools, airport and bus stations.


