Heatwave: why extreme weather forecasts have improved so much

By Rob Thompson, Postdoctoral Research Scientist in Meteorology, University of Reading
The UK has recorded its hottest ever temperature, passing 40℃ for the first time. But you can’t deny it had fair warning. The Met Office issued an amber weather warning six days before the heatwave and upgraded it to red three days later, enough time to trade cooling-down tips with friends and stock up on ice lollies.

It’s easy to take modern weather prediction technology and warning systems for granted, but the new advancements save lives. The most well…The Conversation


