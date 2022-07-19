Tolerance.ca
Love Island's Tasha is the show's first deaf contestant – here's what you should know about deaf accents

By Kate Rowley, Lecturer in Deafness, Cognition and Language, UCL
I sat down to watch the first episode of this year’s Love Island with my daughter as I was told that there was a deaf contestant appearing on the show. I don’t usually watch Love Island, but as a deaf person I was intrigued to find out more about how this contestant, Tasha Ghouri, would handle being the only deaf person on the show.

I asked my daughter, who is hearing, whether or not she could hear that Ghouri was deaf – she seemed to be communicating with her hearing peers with complete ease. My daughter replied: “I can hear the deaf in her voice.” This was not surprising, as several…The Conversation


