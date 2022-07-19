Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why sexual and reproductive law for east African countries is being resisted

By Anthony Idowu Ajayi, Associate research scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Nicholas Okapu Etyang, Policy officer, African Population and Health Research Center
Share this article
Six of the countries of the East African Community – Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania – recently concluded public hearings on a new sexual and reproductive health bill. Proponents of the Bill argue that it will improve access sexual and reproductive health which, in turn, will improve other public health and development indicators such as maternal mortality and HIV infection rates. But the Bill has faced fierce opposition since it was first tabled in 2017. The Conversation Africa’s Ina Skosana spoke to researchers Anthony Ajayi and Nicholas Etyang to unpack what the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Flood of false bomb threats raise security concerns in Kosovo
~ Legislator wants to rename Philippines’s busiest airport after the dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.
~ Too hot to handle: Climate considerations for youth sport during the hottest years on record
~ International expert to review Reserve Bank as deputy governor says households in 'fairly good position' on rate rises
~ Heatwave: why extreme weather forecasts have improved so much
~ Love Island's Tasha is the show's first deaf contestant – here's what you should know about deaf accents
~ Britain isn't built to withstand 40°C – here is where infrastructure is most likely to fail
~ Face masks affect how children understand speech differently from adults – new research
~ Superstars Sadio Mané and Mo Salah eclipse African football at home
~ Morocco vs South Africa as women's football enters a new era
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS