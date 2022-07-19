Tolerance.ca
Inflation is rising in Kenya: here's why, and how to fix it

By XN Iraki, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business and Management Sciences, University of Nairobi
A confluence of many factors – from Russia’s war to drought to local corruption and lack of productivity – has inflated prices.The Conversation


