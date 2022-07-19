Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why North Macedonia is the European Union's latest self-inflicted wound

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
The EU is creating resentment in North Macedonia over its feud with Bulgaria. In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, it will only serve to benefit Russia in its efforts to undermine the EU.The Conversation


