Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: Government Dismantles Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image On May 31, 2022, Nicaragua's national assembly canceled the registration of 82 non-governmental organizations as well as the country's language academy, accusing them of having violated a law on "foreign agents," and forcing them to shut down their operations in the country. © 2022 STR/AFP via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – Nicaraguan authorities have closed hundreds of nongovernmental organizations, applying highly restrictive legislation that undermines freedom of association and freedom of expression, Human Rights Watch said today. Concerned governments, especially…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


