Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarusian Journalist’s Sentencing Indicates New Levels of Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Journalist Katsiaryna Andreyeva is seen reporting for Poland-based media outlet Belsat TV, in Minsk, Belarus, August 2020. © 2020 Private Last week, a court in Homieĺ, Belarus, found journalist Katsiaryna Andreyeva guilty of “high treason.” She is already serving a two-year sentence on bogus charges, and the new verdict increased her total sentence to eight years and three months. In February 2021, a district court in Minsk sentenced Katsiaryna and her colleague Daria Chultsova to two years in prison for “organizing activities violating public order.” The charges…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


