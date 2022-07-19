Religious liberty has a long and messy history – and there is a reason Americans feel strongly about it
By James Hudnut-Beumler, Professor of American Religious History, Vanderbilt Divinity School
James P. Byrd, Professor of American Religious History, Vanderbilt Divinity School
Historians of American religious history explain why the Supreme Court’s recent religious liberty rulings are an example of America’s long struggle to define religious freedom.
