Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why pineapple leaves are a promising candidate to replace plastic materials used in single-use masks

By Dwi Umi Siswanti, S.Si.,M.Sc. /Dosen F Biologi UGM, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Tiara Putri, S.Si., M.Sc. /Kandidat Doktor Biologi, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Share this article
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for single-use masks, putting pressure on global plastic waste problems.

A single face mask can release as many as 173,000 microfibres per day into the seas. According to a 2020 report by an environmental group OceansAsia, about 1.56 billion face masks entered oceans globally in 2020.

Face masks are made from combination of several types of plastic. There are several layers of plastic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Wellbeing'. It's why Labor's first budget will have more rigour than any before it
~ Giving out flowers on TikTok: is this a 'random act of kindness' or just benevolent ageism?
~ 3 lessons from Australia's ‘climate wars’ and how we can finally achieve better climate policy
~ The Hand at the Helm of Frontex
~ What happened to Hong Kong protesters three years after the 2019 crackdowns?
~ Thailand: Free Detained Critics of Monarchy
~ Will NASA rename the James Webb Space Telescope? A space expert explains the Lavender Scare controversy
~ What’s climate got to do with electoral reform? More than you might think
~ 6 steps to making a COVID plan, before you get sick
~ COVID vaccines for children under 5 are almost here. Here's what parents need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter