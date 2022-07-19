Tolerance.ca
3 lessons from Australia's ‘climate wars’ and how we can finally achieve better climate policy

By Rebecca Pearse, Lecturer, Australian National University
Last week, two influential environmental groups warned the Greens not to stymie progress on Australia’s climate policy. In an unusual intervention, Greenpeace and the Australian Conservation Foundation urged the Greens to “play a constructive role” with Labor or risk being blamed for holding climate policy back.

The groups want the Greens to back Labor’s policy for a 43% cut in emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


