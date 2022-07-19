Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Hand at the Helm of Frontex

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Portuguese vessel in a Frontex operation in Lesbos, Greece, 2016. © 2016 Frontex For too long, the European Union external borders agency, Frontex, has operated as though border enforcement and human rights were two competing principles. But an EU border agency that guarantees people’s rights at Europe’s borders is only possible with strong leadership and commitment from the top. As the search for Frontex’s next executive director gets underway, rights should be a central focus throughout the process. Former Frontex executive director Fabrice Leggeri resigned in…


© Human Rights Watch -


