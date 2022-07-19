Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will NASA rename the James Webb Space Telescope? A space expert explains the Lavender Scare controversy

By Alice Gorman, Associate Professor in Archaeology and Space Studies, Flinders University
Share this article
The first images from the James Webb Space Telescope are astounding. With its deep infrared eyes, the telescope is illuminating regions of the Universe with never-before-possible clarity.

The telescope is a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. More than 300 universities, companies, space agencies and organisations are involved.

In the excitement, it’s easy to forget the Webb telescope has been the subject of controversy.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What happened to Hong Kong protesters three years after the 2019 crackdowns?
~ Thailand: Free Detained Critics of Monarchy
~ What’s climate got to do with electoral reform? More than you might think
~ 6 steps to making a COVID plan, before you get sick
~ COVID vaccines for children under 5 are almost here. Here's what parents need to know
~ Inflation is 2022’s boogeyman. How can we address rising living costs, while helping bring it down?
~ Celebrity deepfakes are all over TikTok. Here's why they're becoming common – and how you can spot them
~ Holy Woman's fleshy, feminist spiritual pilgrimage is a warning against religious coercive control
~ Bluey casts a tender light on being childless not by choice. Here's what women told me about living with involuntary childlessness
~ We have developed a way to screen student feedback to ensure it's useful, not abusive (and academics don't have to burn it)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter