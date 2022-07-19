Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Free Detained Critics of Monarchy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom (left) and Nutthanit “Bai Por” Duangmusit, Thai pro-democracy activists, have been on a hunger strike since June 2, 2022 to protest their pre-trial detention on lese majeste charges. © 2022 Private (Bangkok) – Thai authorities should immediately drop the charges and release pro-democracy activists detained for insulting the monarchy (lese majeste), Human Rights Watch said today. Two of the activists, Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom and Nutthanit “Bai Por” Duangmusit, have been on a hunger strike since June 2, 2022 to protest their pretrial…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


