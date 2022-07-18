Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We have developed a way to screen student feedback to ensure it's useful, not abusive (and academics don't have to burn it)

By Abby Cathcart, Professor of Higher Education & Governance, Queensland University of Technology
Melinda Laundon, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Management, Queensland University of Technology
Sam Cunningham, Lecturer, QUT Academy of Learning & Teaching, Queensland University of Technology
This week, many Australian universities will be sending academics the results of the first semester student evaluation surveys.

For some this will be a worrying and unpleasant time. The comments university students make anonymously in their teaching evaluations can leave academics feeling fearful, distressedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


