Shinto religion has long been entangled with Japan's politics – and Shinzo Abe was associated with many of its groups

By Kaitlyn Ugoretz, PhD Candidate, East Asian Languages and Cultural Studies, University of California Santa Barbara
A scholar of Japanese religion explains the connections that Japan’s political parties have with several religious groups and how religion is tied in with the legacy of Shinzo Abe.The Conversation


