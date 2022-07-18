To reduce harmful algal blooms and dead zones, the US needs a national strategy for regulating farm pollution
By Donald Boesch, Professor of Marine Science, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science
Donald Scavia, Professor Emeritus of Environment and Sustainability, University of Michigan
Nutrient pollution fouls lakes and bays with algae, killing fish and threatening public health. Progress curbing it has been slow, mainly because of farm pollution.
- Monday, July 18, 2022