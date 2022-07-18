Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To reduce harmful algal blooms and dead zones, the US needs a national strategy for regulating farm pollution

By Donald Boesch, Professor of Marine Science, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science
Donald Scavia, Professor Emeritus of Environment and Sustainability, University of Michigan
Share this article
Nutrient pollution fouls lakes and bays with algae, killing fish and threatening public health. Progress curbing it has been slow, mainly because of farm pollution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ We have a deal. Can we now talk about some not-so-harmful fisheries subsidies?
~ Behind the crisis in Sri Lanka – how political and economic mismanagement combined to plunge nation into turmoil
~ Who is Emmanuel Macron? Cracking the riddle of France’s divisive president
~ Babies can learn language sounds in the first few hours of being born – new research
~ Baby names: why we all choose the same ones
~ Mo Farah was trafficked to the UK – the government's new immigration law could make it harder for modern slavery victims to receive help
~ COVID vaccines are linked to heavier periods for many – new findings from large study
~ Shinto religion has long been entangled with Japan's politics – and Shinzo Abe was associated with many of its groups
~ Lost touch with someone? Reach out – your friend will likely appreciate it more than you think
~ Abortion funds may not be able to keep up with rising demands, as more people travel out of state for the procedure
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter