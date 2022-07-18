Hackathons should be renamed to avoid negative connotations
By P. Alison Paprica, Professor (adjunct) and Senior Fellow, Institute for Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Kimberlyn McGrail, Professor of Health Services and Policy Research, University of British Columbia
Michael J. Schull, Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto
“Hackathons” can imply breaching security and privacy. To more accurately reflect their creative and constructive intent, they can be referred to instead as “datathons” or “code fests.”
