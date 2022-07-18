Seven tips for exercising safely during a heatwave
By Ash Willmott, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Justin Roberts, Associate Professor, Health and Exercise Nutrition, Anglia Ruskin University
Oliver Gibson, Senior lecturer, Exercise and Environmental Physiology, Brunel University London
When summer temperatures soar, the idea of working out might be the furthest thing from your mind. But just because it’s hot doesn’t mean you can’t still squeeze a workout in if you want to, though there are a few adjustments you may need to make to your normal routine.
In general, the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions, are at greater risk and more susceptible to the adverse effects of heat stress. So these groups may want to give exercise a miss when the temperatures…
- Monday, July 18, 2022